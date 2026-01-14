Note: This piece is a paid collaboration with Eventbrite!

It’s time for me to come clean about something. In my many years as a professional advice columnist, there’s been one question I’ve avoided like letters from the IRS because it points directly at a problem I’ve never known how to solve: loneliness. The upshot? I’ve finally found an answer that doesn’t feel like a platitude. It arrived, much to my surprise, through an old foe of mine: data (I’m scared of statistics). Specifically, data about how people say they actually want to meet people now offline, in real life.

The question usually shows up in disguise. Sometimes it’s romantic, sometimes platonic, sometimes professional, sometimes all three at once. But underneath, it’s always the same lonely question, and it always begins with “How?” Advice columnists hate “How?” questions. We much prefer a “Who?” (“Who is in the wrong here?”) or a “Why?” (“Why does this keep happening to me?”). Those allow for interpretation, distance, and a dash of laziness. “How?” requires instruction, and the truth is, I’ve never had a great “How” to counter loneliness with.

That question: How do I meet people?

You’ve doubtlessly heard of the “Loneliness Epidemic.” Roughly one in three Americans reports feeling lonely every single week. Loneliness isn’t just unpleasant. It carries serious health risks, on par with smoking fifteen cigarettes a day. Experts have been studying the problem for years, which makes it all the more telling that people still write to a gay advice column that started on Grindr looking for answers.

What people are really asking, I think, is how to stop feeling alone without making things worse. Loneliness raises the stakes of every interaction. It convinces you there’s something wrong with you, which makes rejection feel catastrophic instead of routine (trust me, it’s the latter).This is why so much advice fails: it treats loneliness like a motivation problem without acknowledging the risk problem. It’s a narrative.

In Eventbrite’s 2026 Social Study trends report it describes a broader cultural shift it calls Reset to Real: a move away from overly curated online life, and back toward shared in-person experiences that feel human, imperfect, and low-pressure. Reading it, a lot of the trends made intuitive sense to me based on the letters I’ve received. Fear of rejection keeps a lot of people from reaching out to their communities. After all, rejection from your own community can sting even worse. The question then becomes, “What kind of in-person experiences would offset that anxiety?”

For years, the standard advice has been some version of “put yourself out there.” This advice is useless to lonely people because it ignores the cost of being out there. Where is “out there,” anyway? Who’s there? The advice columnist never specifies. “Reach out to people!” is equally hollow advice to someone who hasn’t left their apartment in weeks and is afraid to place a phone call to Domino’s. Loneliness is a feedback loop: feeling alone convinces you there’s something wrong with you, which makes you retreat, which only deepens the loneliness.

Eventually, I landed on “Join a club based on a common interest!” This was less a solution than a stall. I often specified a hiking club, for reasons I still don’t understand. I think it was easier to imagine: strangers ascending a mountain and returning as acquaintances, gravity doing the social work. I had to imagine it, because I had no intention of hiking with strangers. Loneliness was bad enough without being trapped on a mountain with it. What if they talked to me? Egad.

The breakthrough, for me, was realizing that lonely people don’t need more identity. They need lower stakes. They need ways to be around other people without every interaction feeling like an audition for belonging.

This is what I now call the This + That Method.

The idea is simple: connection becomes easier when attention is split. When you’re not just showing up as yourself, but as yourself doing something. This is why Eventbrite’s data shows such a surge in hybrid events: a trend they describe as Layers, Not Labels. Coffee plus running. Anime plus raves. Sip plus needlework.

According to Eventbrite’s Social Study, 58% of people want events to feel one-of-a-kind, 49% want things less curated and more real, and 52% want experiences that feel under the radar. This is Reset to Real in practice. Highly produced environments raise expectations, and expectations raise the fear of failure. For lonely people, novelty lowers the cost of entry.

A pilates class that doubles as a mood-boarding session. A cooking class that’s also karaoke. Yoga, but with baby goats. Line dancing, but in drag. A storytelling night centered on bicycles. “This,” plus “that.” The activity gives you something to talk about. The novelty gives you cover. You’re not there to make friends; you’re there to do a thing. Connection becomes a side effect instead of the goal.

This is also why younger Millennials and Gen Z appear ambivalent about being “seen.” It’s not disinterest in connection. It’s self-protection. Being seen carries risk. Doing something together diffuses the risk, distributes it more evenly. The bedroom feels safer than the club because alone, you can’t be embarrassed. Shared activity offers a middle ground.

“This + That” events work because they lower existential stakes. No one is an expert at “bicycle poet,” as far as I’m aware, though of course the world is wide. The fear of being bad at queer line dancing is real, but it’s far less devastating than the fear of being bad at being yourself.

And if the event isn’t what you hoped, if you roll gutterballs all night at the figure-sketching-plus-bowling meetup, it ends. One-of-a-kind events dissolve quickly, which means loneliness doesn’t get the satisfaction of permanence. You’re free to leave, to try again, to start over somewhere else entirely, like birdwatching for bodybuilders, an event I fully intend to invent. Unless your faux pas was memorably illegal. In that case, please write in separately.

I’m not saying this will cure loneliness. But in a moment when many of us are craving a Reset to Real without knowing how to attempt it, the This + That Method offers a way to be with other people that doesn’t require bravery first.

Any good advice-giver tests the advice himself. So if you’re looking for me, I’ll be doing deadlifts in preparation to spot some finches, and possibly a husband.