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“Father, forgive them, they know not what they do.”

The most impressive thing Jesus did. The fish and loaves thing looks like catering in comparison. I’d find a way to walk on water before I forgave. I don’t think I’ve ever genuinely, earnestly forgiven anyone. Not of my own will. I’ve forgotten. I’ve pretended until time did it for me. Deciding to forgive someone? Choosing to? I wonder if it can be done. Probably some people can do it, the way some people can fit their whole fists in their mouths.

Like most people, I expect grace that I wouldn’t afford others. Have you imagined what you would do in a situation where you had to grovel for grace? What would you do? Would you be so callously shrewd as to involve strategy, or would your innocence, or your genuine remorse, shine through? Do you know the sin that, if it were to be made public, would result in your being branded with the stigma?

I know my answers. I might tell you at the end.