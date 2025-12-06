John Paul Brammer

I like the part where ChatGPT gets stabbed

Just watched Michael Bay’s The Island (2005) and cloud dancer is the perfect color to describe their hyper-designed athleisure uniforms worn at the beginning of the movie…I would even hazard to say The Island is the PMOTY (pantone movie of the year): a regurgitated y2k cyberchase thriller, amalgamated from the (more interesting, better-executed) sci-fi tropes of yore. Beginning to think the PCOTY committee is made up of imprisoned precogs, helpless as the rest of us!

28 more comments...

