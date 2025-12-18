Howdy, y’all.

As you may or may not know, I’ve been in Oklahoma for the past couple of months. Among other projects, I’ve been working on my next essay collection, REVERSE COWBOY. The idea came to me a while back, and it only took me a few years to have something to show for it.

To that end, the good folks over at The Pickup have so generously offered to host a reading event in The Chimera Ballroom in Tulsa on December 27th, where I’ll be reading new material from the book live. You can get tickets here.

“What’s REVERSE COWBOY about?”

Great question. It’s about horses, rednecks, freedom, my felonious gay uncle who had it all then lost it all and had to work in a miniature replica of Jerusalem in the mountains, the Wild West, the American dream, the fundamentalist Christian fat camp my parents accidentally sent me to as a kid, and much more.

See you there. Don’t forget to wear your boots.

—John Paul