John Paul Brammer

John Paul Brammer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Wayne's avatar
Ben Wayne
10h

I love how evocative and poetic your writing is in this. I also felt very seen (and called out) when you spoke of where the people pleasing behavior came from. Gotta love maladaptive coping mechanisms that refuse to go away!

Reply
Share
Jendi's avatar
Jendi
11h

Excellent theology

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JuanPa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture