HOUSEKEEPING: I’m excited to share that my newsletter has its first sponsor in Squarespace! As a barely technologically-literate person, I’ve long relied on their user-friendly Portfolio Builder to put all my writing clips in one place where I can be sure they won’t suddenly disappear, and to organize them in a way that looks nice.

The Form Block Feature in particular has kept me afloat through turbulent times in the media industry. I use it to get in touch with editors, readers, and organizations looking to collaborate. It’s pretty, too.

You can click here for a free trial and use code JPBRAMMER to save 10% off your purchase of a website or domain. It really helps me, and I hope it helps you! Thank you.

Rosalía’s “Lux” is about digestion. Its being about digestion has impacted its critical reception, which has taken on a gastric theme. There’s an emphasis on how the album “goes down,” so to speak. The words “challenging” and “demanding” frequently crop up. “It’s an album that’s not designed to be ubiquitous, or to slip smoothly into our lives and playlists,” New Yorker music critic Kelefa Sennah writes. Meanwhile at the center of the music is a woman begging to be consumed, to be broken down and remade. In an increasingly solitary, spiritually impoverished, hyper-consumerist world, “Lux” names a hunger for communion and martyrdom. It’s a melodramatic, fevered prayer muttered in a slim streak of light creeping through a barred window: Let this flesh be of use, of value.

Do I find the listening experience of “Lux” to be “challenging?” No. I guess it’s challenging in the way that looking at the Northern Lights is challenging, the way that experiencing something obviously beautiful challenges you to marshal your sentiments into a maximally appropriate arrangement, lest ye squander the opportunity. But I have a “replay” button, so I can take pretty much unlimited shots at it. Plus, I’m a Björk fan. I bootcamped my eardrums with “Utopia.” Your little flamenco claps fall upon me as the pleasant patter of a cloudless summer rain, Rosalía.

Still, I get the gist. Our teeth have gone soft from slurping the corrosive, artificially-sweetened sludge that our handlers regularly pipe into our enclosure. Anything that requires chewing poses a direct threat to what remains of our wee enameled nubs. “Lux” isn’t pre-masticated, which, in relative terms, I guess makes it the pop equivalent to “The Rite of Spring.” Either way, the supposed difficulty of “Lux” is widely being touted as a virtue, which maybe has less to do with the album and more to do with a growing disgust with our own diets and a resulting fetish for substance.

I’m no music critic, and I find discourse around Rosalía herself, on whether or not she’s “allowed” to make certain genres of music, completely unbearable. But if you bribe the right guy, they’ll let you talk about just about anything. “Lux,” a blinding, bright beam of CatholiCore pop maximalism, comes to us at something of a socio-spiritual crisis, one that’s itself characterized in digestive terms. There’s a growing awareness of the relationship between our spiritual wellbeing and our consumption habits, and I’m not talking about lunch. Where the internet, smartphones, and social media were once met with sunny techno-optimism, they’re more and more seen as agents of atrophy, accelerants of the rampant commodification that threatens to reduce all culture to a runny, hyper-available gruel releasable from our iSpigots directly into our greedy, gummy maws whensoever we get a hankering.

The Satan of this narrative has been named Brain Rot. Its spread is noticeable through a collective diminishing intellectual state: shortened attention spans, emotional desensitization, stunted reading comprehension, an implied inability to process an album that features an orchestra and lyrics more complicated than “Me hot / Her NOT,” etc. The Rot spreads its influence through “slop,” a short, punchy term coined to imagine many different genres of ephemeral, low-effort, addictive content as one tangible substance. In terms of modern myth-making, I’m compelled by this story. Consider me a believer. A question, though: Are we consuming the “slop,” or might the “slop,” which, in the Book, is breaking us down and making us soft, be a sort of saliva, enzymically preparing us to be consumed? Are we already in the belly of a beast?

Another question: Who’s the protagonist? “Substance,” something, often in the shape of God, that might return a heartier consistency to our liquifying lives. This clumsy snatching at the air has taken on different forms, many of them reactionary in nature. There was that time a smattering of cruel waifs with Twitter accounts in Manhattan converted to Catholicism and it was dubbed a movement. The left has its endless self-flagellation and its turgid pieties on various tech platforms. There’s the rise of “trad” content, an algo-friendly ersatz of bucolic austerity that makes me want to Actually Do It This Time more than any other genre on TikTok does, and that claims the solution lies in a retreat to an idealized past into which we are apparently allowed to bring our phones, ring lights, and tripods.

These and other trends have largely proven to be impotent technologies against the unstoppable Rot. We’ve even in our wasted efforts pioneered a new genre I call Slop Slop: thin, watery, commodified awareness of “slop,” “slop” about “slop.” The general idea here is that we’re hooked on The Stuff that’s making us miserable, and efforts to escape or express that misery, to do something with it, is more often than not reduced to yet more of The Stuff, and so we produce misery and consume misery, and You Are What You Eat, as they say, and You Are, per nature’s way, bodily incorporated into What Eats You. Very scary. Very bleak. What to do about it? What can be done? Wait for a savior. Pray for a miracle. Divine intervention.

“Berghain” ran me over like a flock of absurdly determined doves when I first heard it. The lead single’s cover art showed Rosalía in a white veil and gold lipstick, a visual response to the question, What if the Vatican was in Bushwick? In the song, Rosalía compares herself to a sugar cube, a delicate thing designed for disintegration. “I know well what I am / Tenderness for coffee.” The sonic triptych depicts a typical martyr narrative:

Act I. Introduction to the pious woman on the cusp being Chosen / “The flame penetrates my brain.” Act II. The divine missile. Björk plays the role of Spear in Bernini’s “Ecstasy of Saint Teresa.” Rosalía departs. Björk fills the song with herself. “The only way to save us…” Act III. Violence, Yves Tumor’s sinister refrain, “I’ll fuck you ‘til you love me / I’ll fuck you ‘til you love me / ‘Til you love me / ‘Til you love me.” We receive the story and are better for it. The martyr’s death wasn’t in vain. It meant something. The sugar cube served its purpose.

Playing and replaying it while thinking of sugar cubes, the cover art of Rosalía, clad in stretchy white fabric, auto-erotic in her confinement, took on a doomed, intestinal aspect. I couldn’t have been more excited for the full album. Then I listened to it.

It’s a rare thing, a but-once-or-twice-in-a-lifetime thing to have such high expectations and to have them exceeded. “Sexo, Violencía y Llantas” is a cinematic farewell from the feet to the grimy earth below. “Reliquia” expresses a desire for the world to take Communion of her flesh. Pop-star-as-martyr, she maps out a flight path that looks either like the wanderings of a turbulent lover blowing their budget on international travel, or like an idol on a world tour. She leaves pieces of herself in Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Japan, DC, Marrakech; a dismembered body, fragments of which, she hopes, might be of some good use to those who touch them.

“Porcelana” is a creepy, raving, schizo-religious track: “I am nothing / I am the light of the world / I am nothing / I am the light of the world.” Rosalía butchers multiple languages in it as if speaking in tongues. According to her, the song was inspired by Ryōnen Gensō, a Buddhist monk in 17th century Japan who was turned away from a temple for being distractingly beautiful. In response, she burned her face so that she might be admitted and allowed to pursue higher zen teachings there. While branding herself, she wrote with her calligraphy brush:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In this living world

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the body I give up and burn

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published would be wretched

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published if I thought of myself as

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published anything but firewood.

“Divinize” is the most explicit in its references to a metabolic process. “Through my body / You can see the light,” she sings, “Bruise me up / I’ll eat all of my pride.” These lyrics, sung in English, offer a dual meaning of “through.” In standard pop parlance, such lyrics would be an anthemic declaration of self-worth. Don’t let them dim your light, girl! But here it’s Rosalía granting permission to use her as a conduit, even to abuse her, if necessary. “Pain / A delight.” From the jump, the body is a mere thing, an obstacle, something to be overcome with violence so that the divine can be released; juice from the spent flesh of a citrus. It stands out in a pop cultural landscape that tried body positivity on for size and was still left wanting. A body is a thing that wants and needs and gets in the way.

I can’t be too hard on body positivity. It seems to me to be just one attempt to locate oneself physically and meaningfully in a world that’s offering a slippery torrent of feedback without compensating with the exposed root of material community to steady oneself with. It’s adjacent to the instinct that has us trying to reinvent church. A church is after all a body: See its nave as a great gut converting prayer into the ichor of devotion, the honey-substance of a sprawling operation sustained on countless unsung labors, many of them historically performed by women. Wipe the orphan’s ass. Dress the wounds. Lance the abscess. Drain the yellow pus. Apply the wet cloth. Swaddle the baby. Watch the mother die. Hold her hand while she goes. Remove the blood-soaked sheets. Wash them. Remove from them the unbearable sight of red evidence. Bear it for us. Sacrifice. Sacrifice.

I’m not going to start posting about the Council of Nicaea on social media behind an AI-generated profile picture of a Templar Knight, but it does seem to me that our lonely discontent in modern life has us hungering for something like religion, and that the very factors behind that dissatisfied hunger, like the constant trickle of stimulation that we deem “good enough,” have stunted our capacity to satisfy it. Effort, friction, and sacrifice go unhonored. People want the euphoria of devotion without the sacrifice. Everyone has a martyr complex, but no one wants to put themselves aside for the good of a greater whole, at least, not without a stream setup. They want the pyre, but not the smoke.

It’s a fruitful time to explore martyrdom. The martyr, reviled in life, celebrated in death, speaks to our dueling desires for fame and purpose. On the one hand, the martyr is a low servant, little else but a pill capsule for bitter medicine, a vessel to be used, spent, and killed to release the message. The message is always intolerable to us. Violence is the hydrochloric acid that allows us to dispose of the vessel, the prophet, and grants us access to the message, the medicine, which we can then incorporate. It’s the Christ story. People are still eating the guy. Why the violence? Father, forgive us, we know not what we do: It’s our nature. Left to our own devices, we can’t help ourselves. We get lazy and content in our ways, and we hate those who tell us otherwise.

On the other hand, the martyr is venerated, idolized, and beloved, albeit posthumously. Pop stars, however, are under no such obligations. Rosalía throws herself a gorgeous open-casket funeral in the album’s closer, “Magnolias,” in which she asks flowers be thrown over her grave, though she’s still visibly breathing and one eye occasionally flutters open. Returning to the question of what will save us, returning to our failed attempts to escape the Machine, might an album, even an album as beautiful and layered as “Lux,” just be, along with the podcasters converting to Catholicism and the TikTok tradwives, yet another feint? Something that only appears substantial, something to cling to, but doomed to dissolve right along with us? Might our fetish for substance have us mistaking orchestras and operatics for Substance, when, in fact, it’s just the Rot taking another form?

Yes, apologies, I’ll relax. So I don’t think a pop album is going to be the sacred text that leads us to a better world, though that would be sick. “Lux,” I already feel confident in saying, is one of my favorite albums ever. It’s bold, bright, and releases chemicals in my brain that I enjoy. It’s an aestheticized, exaggerated depiction of faith, sainthood, and religiosity, and that’s fine. That’s what pop stars do. Rosalía is right to assert, as she did in an interview with The New York Times, that “Lux” is pop, made for a wide audience’s enjoyment. People are presently rhapsodizing about the miracle of the album’s broad appeal, the fact that something made for “the art not the charts” is, well, charting. To this I’d say: it sounds real good.

I’m not rushing to canonize anyone, though it would be unambiguously cool to have a Saint Motomami (I would petition the pope to change my confirmation name immediately). If anything, something I love about the album is how Rosalía brings herself low. Pop music, like so much else in our culture, has long been dominated by a fierce individualism that’s ironically samey in its content, a landscape ruled by lions. But the great animal representative of death and rebirth isn’t the lion. It’s the worm, the abbreviated anatomy of which lays bare that casual miracle under our feet: in goes death, out goes life.

I think that’s what we want. We want to be worms. We want to process things meaningfully, to anoint the act of our consumption with the knowledge that doing so creates value. Like “slop” begets “slop” and misery begets misery, goodness begets goodness. We hunger for meaningful experiences, and for those meaningful experiences to translate into something meaningful for others once they pass through us: quality conversations, art, thoughts. This is the digestive process that’s being taken from us, deputized to a Machine that chews for us and chews on us and feeds us back to ourselves in perverse auto-cannibalism.

Hunger is a sacred time. As French philosopher, Christian mystic, and “Lux” muse Simone Weil said, “Grace fills empty spaces, but it can only enter where there is a void to receive it.”

As for that Machine, I’m both a critic and a creature of it. So, a hypocrite. I spend a lot of my time alone. I spend a lot of time walking around with my headphones on, listening to music. I spend a lot of time on Instagram. I don’t know why. I don’t post pictures of myself. I mostly punish a captive population of attractive gay men with my opinions on Close Friends. But it was on Instagram that, shortly after “Lux” was released, I participated in and witnessed a recurring spectacle of mass consumption in the Digital Age: that narrow window of time after a Big Cultural Moment when absolutely everyone is posting about it.

Instagram has a feature that lets you add music to your stories. There’s a visualizer that displays an album’s cover art as a spinning vinyl record. I saw dozens of these spinning records on the day “Lux” came out. White, gold, circular; I indulged my inner lapsed Catholic and chose to see virtual wafers, each a testament to an individual experience, but, at the same time, an earnest appeal to let others in, and to be let in: May your enjoyment be my enjoyment, your sadness my sadness, your ears my ears. As decent a prayer as any, these days.

Your paid support means the world to me! Thank you.