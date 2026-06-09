John Paul Brammer

John Paul Brammer

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Lisa Kholostenko's avatar
Lisa Kholostenko
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I notice, so much, when I'm out in the world and when I've been reading vs. when I haven't. It's like filling up my tank before going for a drive.

I was going to write about this (and still might) but an actor I worked with was really into carpentry and he described it the same way. He said, it's really not even about building a chair or a bowl or whatever. It was something like "woodworking helps me stay peaceful during traffic, it helps me with my taxes, it helps in my relationship." I think of reading the same way.

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Phineas's avatar
Phineas
3d

this rocks . crazy how much this rocks. i feel like ive been in the process of discovery with this and youve opened some doors for me that i didnt have the keys to yet. yippee!! thank you!! 😁👍👍👍

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