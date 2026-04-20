Your paid support brings me closer to Heaven. Thank you so much!

Hell charges a cover, and we pay it.

I was standing in line for the gay club. It was my birthday. Thirty minutes passed in the February cold until my friends and I caught sight of the front door around the corner. A woman asked if she could cut in behind us. In an attempt at rapport, she noted my silver hairs and said we both probably remembered when this club was a restaurant. “I changed my mind,” I said. “No cutting.”

My friends are handsome. I’m shy, but horny. I make a lot of friends by accident of appetite. Some of them were meeting for the first time that night. I knew it would be my fate to watch them discover each other. Contrapasso. My punishment for horndoggery. We got in. I was handed a drink. The light was blue and purple. Sweaty backs and hard elbows bumped and rocked against me. Vodka soda spilled up and on my shirt. I was a kid at the school dance. Everyone knows how to live. I don’t.

I thought about hell. Hell as the gay club. Hell as a mechanical cuckoo clock: me in the center, both feet screwed to the floor, beautiful men pirouetting around me in pre-ordained circles, exchanging glances, kissing. I turned and saw two of my friends making out. I saw me seeing them; my mind’s eye drawing up my own inadequate face, catching the sight in the dim dark of two men I once hoped would kiss me, kissing each other. “Just dance!”

Unbeautiful, unchosen, I trudged back toward my apartment. My friend caught up to me. He asked what was wrong. “Nothing,” I said behind crossed arms. I was embarrassed for being upset and for resenting him. I felt like punishing us. He followed me home where I sank into my couch. My unhappiness, like most, is selfish. Illogical. Bald as a newborn. This isn’t the anguish of geopolitics or poverty, but the petty wound that explains a person.

“Tell me,” he said. “Please.”

I collect hells like ships in bottles. Italian hells. Pagan hells. Hot hells. Cold hells. There are highly organized hells with kings and administrative buildings where paperwork is filed. There are hells that are thick, wild forests, home to beasts and obsidian rain. Some hells are utterly alien. Some would be indistinguishable from the life you know.

The most recent addition to my collection is Emanuel Swedenborg’s hell. Despite his contributions to multiple fields of science, the Swedish polymath is an obscure figure today, likely because, in his mid-fifties, he began experiencing mystic visions, which tend to preclude people from the veneration of the scientific community. I don’t consider this an unreasonable policy.

Swedenborg claimed unlimited access to the spiritual realm. He articulated heaven and hell’s schematics in Heaven & Hell, a tome with chapter titles like “After Death, We Enjoy Every Sense, Memory, Thought, and Affection We Had in the World: We Leave Nothing Behind Except Our Earthly Body.”

I hate to essentialize the Swedes, but this is the hell IKEA would design. Everything fits together, and you assemble it yourself. Heaven is mappable. There are three of them. They flow downward from God. Heaven has geography. Terrain. Cities. Communities. So does hell. In the afterlife, as in this life, people seek out people similar to themselves, distilling each other down to a common essence. That essence is either heaven, or it’s hell.

Swedenborg’s hell, his critics said, was too nice. His God never gets angry, never condemns, never so much as frowns at us. God doesn’t send us to hell. Hell is where you go because it’s where you’re comfortable, where you want to be. You take an Uber there with your friends. Heaven is open and available at any time. All that’s required is that you choose to go there. Being there, however, would be intolerable to those who align themselves with misery.

Is it really so implausible that we’re in hell? A human is after all what hurts him. Each person has a bruise at their center. The soul might be a bruise, might be the spot where God’s fingers pushed us into being. No mark left by his fingertips is the same. The shape. The color. The feeling. Yours. Is you. It would explain why hurting feels nostalgic. To make me was an injury. And so I hurt, and to live is to hurt, and the hurting is hell.

Sometimes, bored, I press softly against my bruise in gentle harm to remind myself of something fundamental. I guard and keep its sallow borders, maintain it as preciously as if it were my entire self. Who am I without the hurting? I wouldn’t know. I can’t know. There’s a design there. In hurting, I see a purple map of me. The sight of myself frightens and fascinates me. My habits, the places I choose to go, the things I choose to do. Daily rituals. Serving what? An echo of God’s inaugural push, the ache that says me, me, me, I am.

Suffering is the floor. Why, when the will goes slack, do we list toward unhappiness? Because that’s what’s down there. It pulls invisibly at us. Gravity. Gravity killed Christ; the weight of his flesh on the cross. Not even God gets in free to this club. Here, at this very moment, animals are sinking their teeth into each other, ensnaring each other in intricate biological traps, pumping venom into veins, laying eggs in carcasses. This is the crucible that slashed a mouth across my face and delved a hole through my center. Suffering is my mother and my father and my boyfriend and myself. I was brought into the world screaming, and causing screams.

I look for affection where I know it isn’t. When I’m invited closer, I start to push. I welcome the bad faith of strangers and distrust the praise of friends. I crave the approval of people I don’t like and the love of people who don’t love me. I’m sitting now at a long table in a coffee shop. To my left, an Australian man is having a loud Zoom call, demanding Meta Glasses from his boss. To my right, a man in a black hoodie is rolling a cigarette on top of a copy of Sartre’s On Being and Nothingness. On my phone, which of course is in my hand, a faceless Grindr profile named “INTO CHUBBY” says, “hi.” It’s not giving heaven.

“What’s wrong?” my friend said. “Tell me.”

Why does it hurt so much to tell the truth? It doesn’t. What hurts is the option. I’m afraid of the truth. Heaven charges a cover too, and this is it. When approaching the truth, the tongue-muscle moves to a reflexive cleverness. The will moves sideways and counter to its own interests. Choosing is hard. Cowardice and unhappiness have a strong relationship, I suspect.

My throat gummed up. My muscles tightened. Just Say It Just Dance Just Be Happy. To say happiness is a choice is terribly unfashionable. I uncrossed my arms and opened my mouth. In opening, I peered into a design, into the nuts and bolts of myself, of all selves. I was a tenderness tabernacled in flesh and bone, a bruise peering through a flimsy lattice. I chose. I unscrewed myself. My feet left the floor.

In Swedenborg’s heaven, communication is perfect. Angels transfer images, memories, and meaning between one another as freely as original thought moves through one’s own mind. There’s no gap between what’s felt and what’s received. Heaven and hell are constantly tugging at us. We can experience them. Make them. Live them. Ape the angels. Every thought I have is a heaven or a hell, because for a moment that’s where I live.

Humans have to speak to each other across a great distance. With smoke signals in the desert. What I said to my friend would make little sense written out; a crude pile of splintery words doused in sputtering coughs and lit at last with the striking of rock against rock, truth against truth. The fire said little more than “It hurts.” But my friend received it. He made a little pyre of his own. It said, “I know.” Something passed between us, and in the weak warm light I saw for a moment. We were the same. Goodnight. I love you. I love you too.

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