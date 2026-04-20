John Paul Brammer

John Paul Brammer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caitlin Boulter's avatar
Caitlin Boulter
6d

Wow, though.

Reply
Share
Eric Best's avatar
Eric Best
6d

When I reap what I sow, I’ll simply say: Contrapasso

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JuanPa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture