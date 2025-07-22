The Greatest Coffee Shop in the World series sees caffeine addict John Paul Brammer marrying his two passions of Travel and Giving Himself Heart Palpitations in Cafés to produce colorful field notes that will be especially useful to, one imagines, gay manic-depressives.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I blew out my flip-flop, stepped on a pop top

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Cut my heel, had to cruise on back home

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But there's booze in the blender and soon it will render

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That frozen concoction that helps me hang on

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — Excerpt from the Sacred Text

Is there a secret island oasis smack-dab in the middle of Times Square, a hidden, coconut-scented haven replete with attentive staff, tropical cocktails, surprisingly decent food, and beachy cabanas mere feet from a rooftop pool, all presented with delightfully campy decor? Is there an undiscovered chamber in the palpitating heart of New York City where urban woes take flight like so many spooked seagulls, leaving you to a private, blissful slice of the Caribbean just a short subway ride from your apartment?

No.

That’s not to say that Margaritaville Resort Times Square is without its delights, delights that are more poetic in nature than they are edible. I’ll get to them. The poetic, inedible delights. But first, consider the word “resort:” a chlorinated melange of lodging, spa treatments, and fluffy white bathrobes begging to be stolen, the word evolved from the more dire “resortir” of Old French, defined as a place that is turned to for solace, aid, refuge. It implies a desperation in the individual. “It was his last resort,” one might say of someone who recently hanged himself.

A resort’s value, then, ought to be judged by its restorative powers. A trip to Margaritaville Resort should give me the strength to soldier on. This it can accomplish without satisfying the brief of transporting me to the Bahamas, which is good news both for me and for Margaritaville Resort Times Square, because for all its nautical aesthetic efforts a nesting pigeon would nonetheless find it indistinguishable from any one of the surrounding high-rises, and the ambulances remain audible over Benson Boone (I didn’t hear any Jimmy Buffett songs).

This ad, for example, is hypervisible from the pool deck, and was at all times begging for my eyeballs, which did keep me from getting in the Carribean mindset a bit. I mean, look at it.

There are some 30 Margaritaville resorts on earth. One of them is in Manhattan, which, Margaritaville is keen to remind you, is an island. Margaritaville TSqNYC is no doubt the tallest of its siblings, occupying a series of 32 floors, many of which I became acquainted with shortly after arriving and, somehow, getting lost in the stairwell, resulting in me being escorted by staff (less in a stern “Excuse me, sir, this area is for hotel guests and employees only” way and more in an avuncular “Let’s go find your mama, big guy” way) to the pool deck where I was supposed to be.

Context: A couple weeks ago, my friend and sometimes-editor Rachel received one of those PR emails offering a comped spa experience in exchange for the possibility of media coverage. I was all too happy to be let in on this, and was shown as one viable option SIXTY LES, a “vibrant, pulsating (?) location” with “top-tier DJ curated music” as well as "fun" that was characterized as “inescapable at this downtown Manhattan spot.” Aside from the troubling appearance of the word “inescapable” in ad copy, the photos looked luxe, and I figured I might afterward write about my long-standing struggle to relax, about how uncomfortable it makes me to be pampered.

I needn’t have worried about such struggles.