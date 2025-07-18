John Paul Brammer

Cheez Whiz
Jul 18

Best take I've seen. Trump trying to order the Beast to stop feeding is the own goal no one could predict. Violates his entire playbook and career. Lotta pressure building up, round and round she goes, where it blows nobody knows.

PMS
Jul 18

Melinda Gates of "Bill and Melinda Gates" apparently said in an interview that she met Epstein exactly once-- I think she called him "evil personified" and apparently also said that she basically did not like that Bill had meetings with Epstein and that she let Bill know it. Overall, we will definitely have to tune in even if we would like to tune everything out. It's a mess.

