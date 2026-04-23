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Some people want to be right and some people want to tell the truth. Rightness is social. It emerges from a matrix of relationships to people and to institutions. Truth’s only relationship is to itself. Truth is dangerous precisely because it’s uninterested in rightness; indifferent to law and order. Truth will destroy the person who holds it, will have them thrown in jail or burnt at the stake or exiled. It will gnaw through its vessel in pursuit of its aim, which is, simply, to reveal itself.

The most interesting line in M.I.7 is “God thanked it.” These words appear as a refrain throughout M.I.A.’s seventh album. Lyrically, there’s not a high bar to clear. “God does have a cape / that’s not a cap” offers thin competition. “God thanked it” is delivered with the confidence of quoted scripture. Really, it’s Biblical vandalism. The Christian God doesn’t thank anything. The mystics, the ones worth reading, all dealt in this sort of transgression. To depict God in an original way is to commit blasphemy, to violate dogma, to risk something.

Disappointingly, “God thanked it” is the closest M.I.7 gets to danger. The rest of the album, for all its hellfire and war-zone angels and visions of apocalypse, plays by the book. A heavily earmarked book with highlighted passages on every page, but the book all the same, the one you’ve probably read before, or been beaten with, and M.I.A. wields it not unlike a youth pastor or a high-school zealot in the cafeteria; self-righteously. Not every artist’s “Jesus album” needs to be dangerous, original, or risky. M.I.A.’s does.

The project opens with “TRUMPET 1,” heralding the Rapture. The short skit asks if we’ve ever low-key noticed the importance of the number seven in the gospels: “Seven days of creation in sevenfold Spirit of God / Seven candlesticks, seven golden bowls / Seven lamps through seven pipes in seven churches in Asia.” What purpose does this numerology serve? Stay tuned for more on that. The following track, “PRAYER 777,” is an anthemic battle cry urging us to don the armor of God and brace for war.

It’s immediately clear this isn’t God the Ineffable Absolute, the One that saints, sufis, and philosophers have tried in vain to capture in language across the centuries. It’s God the bearded old man sitting on a throne and meting out divine retribution. The God of American megachurches. The God of highway billboards. REPENT!

That doesn’t mean the album can’t bang. While it’s true that something about this God tends to inspire less than compelling artistic works—Hillsong instead of Gregorian chants, jokey graphic tees instead of brocaded robes, conference centers instead of ornate mosques—perhaps no one is better suited to offer an original take on him than M.I.A., who’s always had a fruitful relationship with the aesthetic detritus of our dull present. Early in her career, she embodied the chaotic visuals of a burgeoning social media, made liberal use of s/ashes and @s, uploaded her music directly to YouTube for free.

“The artist behind ViCKi LEEKX makes a Christian album,” in other words, would have drawn me in. And it did. Which is why I’m so disappointed. There’s not much here. The thirty minutes of silence padding out the end is richer than the songs. There are, quelle surprise, SEVEN TRUMPETS, all of which interrupt the flow of the album. The songs between them are musically slight, repetitive, and only call upon God whenever M.I.A. needs an ultimate authority to say “Yeah, what she said!” in a booming voice. Atheists, haters, and doubters get shellacked. It’s depressing to see a woman who once proudly declared herself a problem for the system throw her hands up and say, “I found a good system, and it’s inarguably true, and it agrees with me.”

“This must be the Rapture,” she says in “TRUMPET 1.” If it is, then M.I.A. doesn’t situate herself in the smoke and wreckage in an interesting way. Here, she can’t resist her favorite role: the unheeded prophet saying “I told you so.” The problem is, that’s who she was before she became a Christian, and the music was better back then.

It’s easy to forget, with all her recent antics, that M.I.A. was once ahead of her time. She was woke before woke. Before she announced a clothing line including actual tin foil hats on Infowars, before she appeared on Candace Owens’ podcast, M.I.A. was rapping about immigration, visas, and the exploitation of the Global South. “It’s not me and you / it’s the fucking banks.” When I was a teenager, she was my first pop idol. I was angsty, and she was my “tear it all down” icon. “Galang,” “Bucky Done Gun,” “World Town,” “Sunshowers,” “Bamboo Banga,” all in constant rotation. She was FE@RLE$$! She’ll flip your baby off at the Super Bowl! Srdgaf! Was it all kind of Banksyish in retrospect? Maybe, but it sounded great. Still does.

As Kanye, her compatriot in Canceledonia, famously said in 2010, “M.I.A’s from the future. Our present is her past.” Even beyond her eclectic sound, her “just asking questions” posture prefigured what is now a Very Common Kind of Guy on the internet. She’d always been into conspiracy theories. It’s all corrupt, man. Fuck the system. The government is tracking you. Watching your every move. A Black president doesn’t change shit. Can you really say she was wrong? Not about all of it.

But culture caught up to her, then outstripped her. Her tin foil hats once promised protection from 5G. Not enough. Today, she’s all about 10G. Unable to compete with the conspiracism of the average suburban mom on Facebook, M.I.A., who’s always found it intolerable to be where “normal people” are, is clearly struggling to ratchet up the stakes in a world where normal people are all but extinct, their cool melted by the very internet that was once her muse. I don’t know about you, but my brain today looks like the cover of ΛΛ Λ Y Λ (2010).

M.I.7 feels less like an evolution and more like an elevation of her conspiratorial register into cosmic territory. She sounds less like a prophet and more like a campus preacher holding a cardboard sign, yelling at people. This is something to do with the generative potential of conspiracy. A conspiracy theory is unearthed. Discovered. Shed light upon. It lives and dies by what it reveals. What does M.I.7 reveal? That you should have listened to M.I.A. And what is the Rapture, if not the ultimate “I told you so?” In this, her take on God is all but indistinguishable from the average megachurch-goer with a Hobby Lobby cross hung on the kitchen wall. It’s not interesting, which is the worst possible thing an M.I.A. album can be.

A visionary with a truth is dangerous. Most of all, to themselves. The medieval Christian mystic Marguerite Porete was burnt at the stake for refusing to stop distributing her book, The Mirror of Simple Souls, which argued that a direct connection with God was possible. The sufi mystic Mansour al-Hallaj was executed for, among other things, declaring “I am the Truth!” Some interpreted this as a personal claim of divinity, but, for al-Hallaj, it was the opposite: an annihilation of self to achieve oneness with God. In both cases, these visionaries were killed by fellow believers.

Everyone is a conspiracy theorist these days. Partly because we don’t have the truth. A conspiracy theory is an aesthetic substitute for truth where truth is absent. It’s truth-shaped. Its design belies human thinking: It’s all connected. It’s labyrinthine and complicated and esoteric. Runes scattered across the world. Scrolls in jars buried in caves in the desert. A math formula big enough to fill six chalkboards. Lines drawn between all the sevens in the Bible. It’s like that’s what we want truth to be. Funnily enough, though, the most dangerous truths are simple.

God thanked it. Imagine a thankful God. I like the thought. What does it mean to thank? What does it mean for an omnipotent God, a God that created Everything and is Everything, to express gratitude? Imagine a God thanking his creation for music, God giving the gift of music, and being regifted it, and being thankful for it. It feels wrong and beautiful. Truth doesn’t always need a chart. Sometimes, all it needs is a bad album, and an intuition.

M.I.7 did give me that much. So, thanks, I guess.

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