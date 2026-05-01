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For decades I have been receiving encrypted messages from Anne Hathaway instructing me on how to live my life. It’s not a perfect system but it’s brought wonderful things. I’ve met amazing people I now consider lifelong friends. I’ve become quite beautiful. I’ve worked at Condé Nast, where I wore nice shoes. I’ve traveled the world, delivered keynote speeches, and appeared on the occasional list of influential individuals. All thanks to Anne Hathaway, and her guidance, transmitted through occultic symbols and references scattered throughout her body of work, and noticed by me.

Mother Mary, directed by David Lowery for A24, is a film about obsession, the creative process, and fandom. It will be quite incomprehensible to those who are not me. If you personally got something out of it, that’s fine, but I can’t say that I care, or that it matters. It is first and foremost a message to me from Anne Hathaway, a Marian apparition instructing me on what I must do next, instructions I have received loud and clear. If, however, you watched or plan to watch it, or are simply curious about what its events mean for our collective future, a future that, if I succeed, will bear my mark, then I encourage you to keep reading.

SPOILERS BELOW…