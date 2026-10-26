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The giant skeleton in the building lobby.

There are twelve of us. We’re sitting on a long, L-shaped couch. Some of us hold pillows in our laps. We’re in a lounge in a luxury apartment building. The building is new, so everything looks like a digital mockup. We’re awkwardly bunched on one side of the couch to avoid the sun. No one could figure out how to close the curtains. There are twelve of us. We are going to die.

My thing lately is trying to overcome my debilitating anxiety by putting myself in uncomfortable situations. It started with a troubling thought: I was settling, permanently, into the person I’d be for the rest of my life. Anxious. Reclusive. Solitary. Forever. As a contrarian, I couldn’t accept this. Who was my brain to tell me I couldn’t be an extrovert? A charismatic cult leader? One of those guys who leaps up and smacks his hand against the top of the doorframe when entering a room?

I decided I would inflict my physical presence on various communities until I proved or disproved something. To this end, I would abuse EventBrite. There are free events everywhere and all the time in New York City, many of them posted on EventBrite. That’s how I found the Death Café. I was seduced by the premise. A smattering of strangers come together to address the spectral elephant in the room: Death is real. It is a real thing that happens, and it is coming. Discuss. My suspicion is that death isn’t the opposite of life. Anxiety is the opposite of life. A refusal to live.

The event copy promised a cozier, more casual interaction with death than the kind you might encounter, I don’t know, outside. Almost like a meet-and-greet. I imagined sitting across from Death in a coffee shop, Death’s bony hand cupped around a mug, Death as a celebrity, the way celebrities are slightly hunched and almost embarrassed with tangibility in mundane settings, outside their powers. We’d have a human conversation.

Death! What drew you to the work you do? Any hints about the mystery that looms like a black aurora over our heads every waking moment?

Great questions. So…

While making my way to the building where the Death Café was to be held, I couldn’t shake the feeling of a first date. I was dressed in black, for the funereal occasion, and running a loose script in my head of what I would say and how I would say it. My purpose at the Death Café was to be popular, attractive, and wonderful. What we do consciously, we tend to do poorly.

I arrived at the front desk of the luxury apartment building. I approached the concierge. “Hello. I’m here for the—”

“The Death Café,” he said. “Have a seat. The host will come get you.”