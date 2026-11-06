John Paul Brammer

John Paul Brammer

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M&M's avatar
M&M
1d

Almost 40 years now since he passed. Young, vibrant, full of possibility. Taken in an instant. I still think of what might have been. I still love him.

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Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
1d

This is such a beautiful tribute to not only your friend but to friendship. I lost 2 friends this year, long long time friends. It sucks.

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