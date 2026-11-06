I was thinking about happiness because I wanted to touch it. Words like “happiness” tend to attach themselves to specific, tactile memories. Every word wants to be real.

Inside the word “happiness,” I’m alone. It’s just me, in a car, driving. It must be fall, because I’m wearing a denim jacket. It's a yellow morning. “Happiness” likes yellow. I’m picking up coffee for a friend.

“We’ll have dinner at Ryujin,” my friend texted me ten years ago. “You’ll be exposed to my charms. Be warned, they are considerable…”

Seven years later, I was standing by a pool at night, surrounded by men in underwear. “The underwear party.” I was clutching myself and shivering in my briefs, indulging in the melancholy afforded to awkward people at parties as a consolation prize. I was staring at the purple light on the water. Or the light was below the water. Scattered, amoebic blots of purple, bobbing on the surface.

He’d been dead for a while then. I was thinking of him. “He’d get it,” I thought. Water is the perfect picture of obedience. The moon pushes and pulls it like a fussy mom before church. Water lets rascally wind draw on its face. These lines are as close as nature comes to writing us.

I miss my friend. My good friend, whose coffee order I knew by knowing. He never told me exactly. He was sleeping when I crept downstairs, inside the word “happiness,” to get him coffee.

Getting to know a good friend is like remembering someone. I think that’s because good friends create us. To make one or to lose one makes you someone different. Imagine if there were a second moon. We’d say the night had a face. There’d be songs about it. We’d live in a different sort of world. If the sun were closer or farther away, we’d die.

What I mean to say is everything is relationships. Someone comes and goes, someone moves closer or farther away, and I become someone else.

The ice rattles in the cupholder. It’s a bumpy road. I wish there was a way to bring this coffee to you, this cold brew with a splash of oat milk, without you knowing it was me who brought it. You’d wake up and find it. The question of where it came from would never cross your mind. It would make me like the sun, if the sun loved us, if the sun brought us coffee.

I wish I could do things that way. But I’m a thinking thing, sick with thought. Nature is perfect because it does. I’m greedy. I want you to know.

I’m alone. Inside myself, alone. I could spend a lifetime exploring myself and I’d die with a flashlight in my hand. In my dimly lit depths, I catch the shadow of an “I.” I turn the corner, thinking I’m onto something, but I’m not.

How old is it? This warmblooded want for someone to be here with me? It must be as old as the first quivering mammal hiding in tree roots, little heart hammering, waiting for the cold giants to die.

“Language does what I tell it to,” he told me once.

We tend to think the closer we are, the better the friend. When we’re young, we want a terrible closeness, to get so close we become each other. We suspect death isn’t something that really happens. I got older. I learned to love distance, the nothing between things that makes things what they are. It was loving that taught me. If we were the same, I couldn’t love you for you.

Distance isn’t the enemy of friendship, but its substance. Distance is the substance of everything. Look at the betweens of things. I’m me because I’m not you. This coffee is yours because it isn’t mine. It isn’t the cup that holds it, or the mountain, or the road, or the goose. This is how God created the world. He split himself in two, and died.

Two parallel lines will eventually meet in infinity if they maintain a perfect distance. One leans closer. They cross once, then lose each other in space. So a portrait of two perfect friends looks like this: I I. The space between them looks empty, but it is them.

I have a horrible singing voice. Like, really bad. I sang you Happy Birthday once and listened to myself and thought, Jesus. I remember I felt far from you that night because there were so many people.

Many traditions name sound as the first thing, the very first, to exist. Sound travels in waves across what appears to be empty space, but empty space is a lie. Everything is rich with something. Sound is the image of emptiness, exposed. Music is distance, singing. It’s as close as God comes to talking.

Two people, loving into the distance between them, is music, is friendship.

You’re asleep, but you’ll wake up. I have your coffee. It’s on its way. To be moving through the world alone, out of love for someone, is happiness, is supernatural. It’s like if the sun loved. If water loved. If wind loved.

I’m plucking the string of the road between us, and listening. I wish this drive would never end.