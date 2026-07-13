John Paul Brammer

John Paul Brammer

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Dempsey Strangeways's avatar
Dempsey Strangeways
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This is refreshing to read. As someone who reads and writes, I tend to share your optimism. Whenever, in popular culture, stupidity became fashionable, intelligence roared back bigger than ever. More and more, the bar is set ever so low. If you have a general sense of history, are actually literate, and have the patience to think for yourself, you are practically a god at this point.

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Vin!!'s avatar
Vin!!
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Holy shit. As a long, long time reader of yours... this might be my favorite piece of yours ever. Holy shit!!

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