The Iceland Air agent has been fiddling with my credit card for nearly thirty minutes. She’s called over a senior employee. Now he too is touching my credit card. He’s looking sternly at my card, looking sternly back at her, and pointing sternly at a screen. He’s either yelling at her or speaking very frankly. It’s hard to tell with some languages. Neither of them are looking at me. There’s a long line behind me and probably they all blame me for the holdup but I’m quite innocent. I want to turn around and protect my image with a comradely hand gesture, but I immediately condemn this instinct as false. I believe the Berlin Airport is dealing with an IT outage. I’m thinking, as I sometimes do, about shaking myself like an Etch A Sketch and starting over.