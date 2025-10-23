Become a paid subscriber so I can bid on Margaret Thatcher’s gun. Thank you.

Evil people collect the best stuff. Ask me whose garage sale I’d rather shop at, an evil person’s or a good person’s, and I’m choosing evil. Consider the great museums of the world. You think those gems and artifacts were acquired benevolently? Don’t be stupid. It’s not angels that make their homes in treasure vaults! That’s dragon real estate.

With this in mind, it makes sense why a Margaret Thatcher estate sale is a semi-regular occurrence. When it comes to the acquisition of haunted luxury items, it’s hard to imagine a sweeter spot than the one Thatcher occupied: unabashed champion of the rich, Prime Minister of the UK (a nation not famous for its scruples over “taking people’s stuff”) at a time before we knew that sling loading other countries’ temples and hauling them back to serve as tourist attractions was “wrong” (2020).

She was also, pardon me for pointing it out, a lady. This matters insofar as foreign monarchs and dignitaries, even ones not so keen on women being in positions of power, are positively addicted to gifting powerful women jewelry boxes, pearls, textiles, exotic birds, and so on. Bequeathing objets d’art to lady heads of state makes court eunuchs feel productive, like they’ve done their scheming for the day.

These combined elements saw Thatcher accumulate the sort of treasure heap you really only see in cartoons, a la the Cave of Wonders in Aladdin. Take, for example, this “GROUP OF SILVER-PLATED GIFTS FROM MIDDLE-EASTERN AND ASIAN COUNTRIES” that was put up for auction at Christie’s in 2019. Estimated to go for £800-£1,200, the set sold for a whopping £17,500, implying to me that there was a djinn sealed in one of the items.

Her most recent estate sale, presently being hosted on Sloane Street Auctions, serves as a testament to the riches the former Prime Minister acquired in life, as well as to the inevitable conclusion that awaits even the wealthiest and most powerful among us. Despite our finely crafted illusions, all humans walk the same narrow path toward the same destination. This must have been hard for Thatcher to accept, as it would have meant sharing space with the Irish.

Let’s go shopping.

Duckfoot Pistol (Est. £200-£400)

Whenever British rappers talk about their guns, this is more or less what I picture. I’m not sure if the pistol is still functional, but had the Beatles attempted to break into Mrs. Thatcher’s residence, they would have met a grim and immediate fate.