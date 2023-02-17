John Paul Brammer

John Paul Brammer

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Alex (they/them)'s avatar
Alex (they/them)
Feb 17, 2023

Wow. First thing that hit was, "Hey, why would Islamic extremists target Jesus when he's actually a part of their prophetic lineage and a key player in their End Times narrative?"

Second was that Mad TV already did this story better back in 1996: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIeuBPDUzB0

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steph walsh (they/them)'s avatar
steph walsh (they/them)
Feb 17, 2023

“Please do not yell at Christ,” reads an official statement issued by one such newly reopened office.

🤣🤣🤣

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