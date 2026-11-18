This writing is supported by Balenciaga as part of their edition “LE CITY.”

Photo by Meg on Unsplash

When Balenciaga commissioned a piece, this piece, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic Le City bag, I was given some prompts to choose from. One, “the people who make Le City,” asked me to celebrate an individual who makes a city truly its own. I thought of many inspiring people in New York City. But my thoughts kept returning to Grindr user Latino Basement.

Manhattan is a grid. So is Grindr. The similarities don’t stop there.

Grindr isn’t an app, but a mindset. A determined mind can make a Grindr out of anything. If the calculator app had a chat feature, it would be a Grindr. “Grindr” is any situation where you’re one brief conversation away from either a stranger’s genitals, or his enduring affection.

New York City is like this as well. In Cache, Oklahoma, where I grew up, and where there’s not much, my New York City was Wichita Falls, Texas. They had an Olive Garden, and a Target. Babylon. A New York City is any place you go because More waits for you there.

One of the first things I did when I moved to New York was open Grindr. I was overwhelmed. I was a simple, ambiguously Hispanic boy from the countryside… un chico sencillo… who’d once dreamed of a career in fashion, and of unlimited breadsticks. I grew up on a ranch where opening Grindr at night and seeing a profile any closer than a mile away would mean either a call to the police, or a memorable conversation with my father. But in New York, where I’d moved to find More, there were dozens of profiles mere feet from me. I was afraid. What if they attacked?

As with Grindr, people come to New York to explore their options. Walking down a street in Manhattan, passing brownstones and charming cafes, one can’t help but imagine being rich, going on dates, falling in love, wearing designer clothes, or having sex with an older man in a penthouse. Then the grid refreshes. The cafe was a drug front. It’s a yoga studio for dogs with anxiety now. There are new faces. A fresh shipment of homosexuals has arrived from Milwaukee and Tulsa and Charlotte. More options. Too many options.

As on Grindr, as in New York, you run the risk of losing yourself. People come here to become. Unlike the desert or the jungle, New York isn’t where you go to reveal a true self, but to build one from scratch. A certain amnesia sets in about who you were before you fought an elderly woman on the subway. Her kick, surprisingly robust.

Over the years, I forgot my bucolic origins. I became more intense. Colder. Shrewder. Better dressed. My hometown dentist unfollowed me on Instagram, unable to bear witness to what I was becoming: a godless cosmopolite, doing collaborations with Balenciaga for the anniversary of the iconic Le City bag.

Still, even a godless cosmopolite occasionally craves stability. In the constant churn, certain landmarks become vital for anchoring oneself on the grid. In the city, it’s the bodega guy who charges me a different amount for the same lunch every day. On Grindr, it’s an account called “Latino Basement.”

I don’t know the person behind the account. In my mind, Latino Basement is his government name. Whoever he is, he’s not Latino. But his basement is.

Latino Basement likes hosting beefy Latino men in his basement. What happens down there is anyone’s guess. I assume some of mi gente do go, and I also assume it’s not a queer, community-affirming space for cultural exchange. To be clear, I would be even less likely to go to that, and would much prefer an ethnically fraught orgy.

Latino Basement messages me maybe once a year. The message is always the same: “Latino Basement?” Like a Pokémon only able to speak using its own name. I’ve only responded to him once. I was drunk, and feeling whimsical. It was like speaking to a tree. Like speaking to a forest spirit. Wow! He can talk? He told me he was Polish. I said, “That’s interesting.”

I don’t like going too long without hearing from him. I worry that I’ve aged out, or have become too pale. In my decade of living in New York, I’ve lost and gained weight. I’ve leaned in and out of my Mexican heritage, which after all is only on my mom’s side. My hobbies have changed. My politics have become more nuanced. I’ve been a lot of people here. Over the years, Latino Basement has been a rare constant. I like knowing there’s at least one place in this city where I meet narrow criteria. It makes me feel like I have sturdier adjectives.

I’d never reach out to Latino Basement first. That would be pathetic. It would cut against the chosenness, which is the whole point. So I wait.

The other day, I was on a roof in Manhattan, surrounded by friends, many of whom I’d met on Grindr. On the grid. On a roof, Manhattan feels like a game of “up.” The higher, the better. There are many New York Cities in New York City. They’re stacked on top of each other. There’s always another Olive Garden. It’s just called Giardino degli Ulivi, costs five times as much, and there are no breadsticks. Always new faces. New people to meet. New people to be.

It can be hard to be content with where you are here. I was looking at the grid below, reflecting on how far I’d climbed. It was dizzying. Where am I? Who am I? Where am I going? Mathematically, every grid theoretically goes on forever.

I opened Grindr. I had a message from underground, from my roots.

“Latino Basement?”

I still got it.

In partnership with Substack, Balenciaga is opening the Le City Masthead to voices from around the world. Whether you write regularly or are simply inspired by an idea, we invite you to explore an essay inspired by Le City and share your own perspective on the bag, the culture surrounding it, and the stories it has come to represent. Find out more about how to submit here.