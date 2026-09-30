Yesterday, I stepped into a psychic’s reading room, hoping to address my difficulties with love. I dressed nicely, all in black, to emphasize my sorrows and silver hairs.

I sat on a throne across from a young woman who was perched, catlike, on an identical throne. She had long hair and wore a university fleece. I wished she was older. Where was her turban? The lozenge-sized jewels on her gnarled fingers? The crystal ball?

“The in-depth love reading?” she asked in a thick Bronx accent.

“Yes,” I sheepishly confirmed. I was surprised to be going through with this. I’d only lightly committed to it over email, and hadn’t received a follow-up. Then I thought it would be a poor psychic indeed who needed to send follow-ups, and was heartened. She must be good.

She stared hard into me.

“You have psychic abilities of your own,” she said flatly.

“Thank you,” I said.

Her eyes continued their work. For a moment I thought something extraordinary was about to happen. Namely, an impromptu telepathic battle with a psychic Latina from the Bronx. Then, she blinked. She asked me to take a deep breath. I inhaled.

I’m chronically single. I haven’t had an official relationship since high school, and I was closeted then. I’m 35 now. Hinge is losing faith in me. It’s starting to show me women. A 31-year-old Ukrainian refugee named Zlata. A 55-year-old Filipina named Memory. I have nothing against women, but I’m a homosexual man with certain preferences. “Have you considered opening your mind?” asks Hinge, showing me Gitte, 52, her profile entirely in Danish.

To be fair, I’m not doing so great with men. I told my most recent date that I was working on a novella. “Because you’re Mexican?” he asked. I asked what he meant. “Isn’t a novella a Mexican novel?” Before him was the guy who confessed over drinks that he didn’t “believe in Helen Keller,” because there was “no way she actually flew that plane.” I asked if he meant Amelia Earhart. “Who?” I slept with both of them. I’ve been on a lot of dates. Sweet. Yeah, same here. Any siblings? Your parents are cool with it? Very nice. You too. Yeah, I’m on Instagram. My friends sometimes set me up. This has only ever gone poorly. We sit across from each other, read through the script at a polite 75% effort, wondering if our friends know us at all. I get frustrated with myself. Picky. Shallow. Greedy.

Like many chronically single people, I spend a decent amount of time speculating on what’s wrong with me. I’ve entertained many theories. These are divided into three basic categories: My Looks, My Personality, and Miscellaneous. Years of research have yielded nothing concrete. It could be that I’m simply ugly, an ugly man, one of many. But there are ugly people in committed relationships. It’s not my personality. I’m an unambiguous delight.

The problem is all but certainly hiding out in Miscellaneous, the fat manila folder holding everything from a personality disorder that hasn’t been named yet to a repressed experience in my youth that makes romantic love impossible.

The worst part about being chronically single isn’t the solitude, which I enjoy. I even enjoy loneliness; that melancholic note, issued from a single, plucked string pulled taut over an emptiness. The worst part is the ambiguity, which makes me susceptible to folk remedies, trite platitudes, and magical thinking. It will come when you least expect it. You’re looking too hard. What’s your sign? You’ll know it when you feel it. You’ll just know.

Thank you. I’ll stop looking until I find it. I’ll stop thinking about it so it can take me by surprise. This isn’t how anything else works, but I’ll give it a go. I wake up most mornings with a vague hope, smothered by the hour, and cruelly rekindled in sleep. I’ll have to stop doing that.

Love today feels like a luxury and a game. I don’t need a boyfriend. The world isn’t pressuring me to have one. In the not too distant past, I’d have a wife, children, and a doomed clandestine romance with a guy from church. Or I’d be an eccentric bachelor with rumors swirling about me, content with mere survival and the occasional tryst. I wouldn’t want to go back, but I feel I’d know the score better. Without a Have to or a Must, love becomes leisure; a pastime and a pleasure. I look when I’m bored. When I want to give my thumbs something to do. When I want to feel something. I can pay extra to increase my odds and remove the ads.

Theory: I’ve spent too much time playing. The game itself has taken the shape of a relationship. The protean boyfriend of the mind. I swear I see him everywhere. He wears a chunky silver watch. He works in accounting. He’s a site supervisor in construction. He has big hands. I had a brief romance with a man who was a salt harvester. I used to send him pictures of salt at grocery stores and farmers’ markets with “thoughts?” and he’d immediately start typing. The rancher in Lubbock who was fluent in Chinese for some undisclosed reason. The Dutch guy with the ambiguously inky job at sea. Tristan. Cooper. Diego. Matthew. He’s been too many people to be one person.

I decided to see a psychic.

I don’t believe in psychics, but I believe in metaphor, which is the essence of understanding. Being a Pisces, for example. What are the ways in which I am like twin fish? Or tarot. How am I like a chariot? The world is text and living is reading. Metaphors firm things up. Heraclitus said the universe is like fire. Thales said it was like water.

I have no metaphor for romantic love. Is love like fire? Fire-love is bright and wild and brief. Is love like an oasis? Oasis-love is salvific and precious and rare. The psychic would give me something. The day before I saw her, I took out my journal and wrote down a list of concerns.

Anticipated problems with love psychic: I’m a customer. She won’t tell me that I’ll never find love. Psychic abilities likely not real. Ambiguity. My cynicism. Over-eagerness on my part. A lack of talent on her part.



These were manageable qualms.

But walking up to the door, I felt like I was about to have some medical operation. Something was about to be removed from me. I reminded myself this was fake and fun, like most things I do. But something unnerved me. I was afraid of learning anything concrete about that “him” who was out there. I’d spent much life on the looking. Checking for him in the folds of chance. On some level, I never thought he might actually be real. Oh. I was breaking up with a ghost.

I exhaled.

“I’m ready to begin,” she said. “Are you?”

“Yes.”

“Have you had a psychic reading before?”

“No,” I said. This wasn’t true. A couple years ago, a friend, plagued by a persistent foul mood, had recommended one to me. She’d not made a demonstrable improvement in his demeanor, but I’d been jealous that he’d seen a psychic. I booked a session. She told me I was Winston Churchill in a past life. True, I thought, contemplating my eloquence and resolve. Then she said my father’s father was watching over me, and I knew she was making things up. Grandpappy wouldn’t do that.

“I don’t see any major illnesses or surgeries,” this psychic, the one from the Bronx, said. “Only one minor procedure. Your folks are good people. Not rich, not poor. Yous guys are close.”

“Yes.”

“Your aura is lavender and gold.”

“Yes,” I said, believing this was her acknowledging my homosexuality.

“It’s bright. But it’s spilling everywhere.” She cocked her head to one side. “It’s like you’re a glass with no bottom.”

I almost said a bottom was exactly what I was looking for, but was too struck by the image of myself spilling all over the place. A good metaphor. Of course no one loves me. How can they, when I won’t let them hold me? When I can’t be held? I feel like someone new all the time. I slip right through people’s fingers. Sometimes it feels like I’ve never actually let anyone meet me. Yes, I’m like water. I’m like bright, lavender-gold water. That’s a great point.

“Have you had someone enter your life very suddenly, with a lot of energy, and then go away?”

“Yes.”

“When was this?”

The true answer, “every other week or so,” felt inappropriate, so I said it’s happened once or twice.

“Have you been in love before?”

I don’t believe in psychics, but I believe in curses. A curse is misfortune, with a storyline. Inside, a curse, tragedy, is a natural force. Like the wind, or the sea. It makes certain activities on certain days impossible.

Sorry, I can’t. I won’t. I will never...

His dad found out about us and made him choose. He told me not to worry, that he’d meet me there. I waited all night. He never came. I was wearing nice clothes. My best. Because I really thought… Well, I was a fool, of course. But then I stayed one. It happened again. Different guy. Only, that time, he did come. But it wasn’t him. He was ruined. He barely recognized me. Heartbreak sounds exactly like what it is. I’ve been careless with myself ever since. What you said earlier, Madame Psychic, about me spilling everywhere, it’s true. I share too much too soon, only to slip away down the drain in the middle of the night. I don’t mean to do it. I really don’t. He starts to like me, and I change shape. I don’t think I can be loved. I don’t have an “I.”

But then, sometimes, sometimes, I have a conversation, and neglected but wonderful things in me start glowing, How did I ever forget?, and my heart thumps maybe-maybe-maybe, and it feels like I’m close, like I’m so close. What happens to these guys? They become friends, or something bad happens, or, “Hey. You’re an amazing guy, but…” It’s like that, Madame Psychic. It just hasn’t worked out yet. Because of the curse.

I said none of that, because they aren’t words.

Tragedy, when spoken, is a list. It’s explaining what the weather is like back home to a stranger on the other side of the world. I opened my mouth. “I’ve been in love, yes. But I’ve had trouble. I have trouble in love. Bad luck.”

She looked at me. “He’s already in your network,” she said. “He’s absorbed with his career. Yous guys haven’t crossed paths yet. He has dark hair and light eyes. I see a wedding.”

I’m significantly more likely to have psychic abilities than I am to ever have a wedding. I relaxed. I smiled. I am gay Mexican-American Winston Churchill. I will have a wedding. Grandpappy will attend. Right. Thank goodness. None of this is real. “Thank you,” I said.

“Do you have any questions?”

“Not that I can think of.”

I made my way to this cafe in Manhattan that I like. En route, I sent a brief recap of my appointment to some friends. I included something else the psychic had told me, that I’d only met one of the three friends I was meant to have forever. In retrospect, this is an insane thing to share with multiple friends. They all ignored my future wedding and fixated on this detail. “Who do I have to kill?” asked one. “Maybe you should be texting your one real friend about this instead,” said another.

Arriving, I planned to spend a few minutes informing some of the many potential boyfriends in my life that I would soon be spoken for, and asking if they had anything to get off their chests. I sat down at a table and noticed that a handsome man was sitting at the one beside me. He was drinking a cappuccino and reading Hamlet. I looked at his eyes and noticed they were light. What a story it would make. The only problem was that he was blond.

Dirty blond, I thought, reminding myself that there were many interpretations of “dark.”