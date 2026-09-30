John Paul Brammer

John Paul Brammer

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Taryn's avatar
Taryn
Sep 30

Love this. I relate as someone who came out at age 14 but entered my first relationship at age 28. I now have some snippets of wisdom that might have served my younger self in the pursuit of a partner, but the truth of romance is that falling in love with someone who loves you back is a small miracle, it's determined mostly by random chance, and, rather unfairly, it is not distributed evenly across the population. Some people will fall in love many times throughout their life, some will do it once, and some never will. It can feel embarrassing to yearn for romance, especially if everything else in your life is "going well" and you firmly believe that you don't need anyone else to complete you. But it's completely natural, and often unavoidable, to want things that you don't currently have.

To current chronic singles, I have no platitudes to share such as "it will happen someday" or "you don't need anyone else." Just that I see you and many other people are right there with you.

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Reiter's Block's avatar
Reiter's Block
Sep 30

"Isn't a novella a Mexican novel?" I laughed for a full minute at that one.

No advice, just appreciation.

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