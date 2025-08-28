The long and short of it is that they’re trying to build the Burj Khalifa in Oklahoma City. If that sounds bizarre to you, well, imagine how I felt as an Okie. Legends Tower, if built, will not only be the tallest tower in the U.S., but indeed in the entire Western Hemisphere. As I write in my essay on the subject for Tulsa’s The Pickup:

It’s difficult to communicate just how dramatically its completion would transform the Oklahoma City skyline, but picture, if you would, a pancake with a yardstick plunged into it.

To my mind, there was something almost perverse about my humble home state pursuing such obvious folly. Thus, I launched an ill-fated investigation, one in which I checked into a haunted hotel, discovered the involvement of a fishy housing nonprofit that heavily relied on ChatGPT and was maybe doing Medicaid fraud, and found a nugget of truth buried beneath the soil I grew up on, one that made me rethink how I see Oklahoma, and the American West, entirely.

I’ve provided a gift link if any of that sounds interesting.

Heavenward!

—John Paul