HOUSEKEEPING: I’m excited to share that my newsletter has its first sponsor in Squarespace! As a barely technologically-literate person, I’ve long relied on their user-friendly Portfolio Builder to put all my writing clips in one place where I can be sure they won’t suddenly disappear, and to organize them in a way that looks nice. As a freelancer, I need to be able to present my work in an accessible and organized way, and the Squarespace tools are so intuitive that even yours truly can make a website I’m proud to send to editors and potential collaborators. Look at this. It’s nice, right?

Don’t be silly. You need a website. You might as well use my discount! Click here for a free trial and use code JPBRAMMER to save 10% off your purchase of a website or domain. It really helps me, and I hope it helps you!

The full text of this essay is for paid subscribers! Love you. Thank you.

I recently learned of the existence of enteroliths. Otherwise known as “equine pearls,” these are mineralized stones that form in a horse’s intestine. Similar to how oysters produce pearls, enteroliths grow in slick, resinous layers around the nucleus of a single irritant. Any horse, even a fine and beloved horse with multiple horse awards, is capable of creating one.

The resulting object possesses a certain extraterrestrial beauty, like an alien egg, or the shiniest green bowling ball on the rack. In American folk medicine, they are sometimes called “mad stones” and used to draw out poison from snakebites or rabies. The scientific community classifies this practice as “a harmless novelty.”

Ella McCay, the latest film from multitalent James L. Brooks, is the worst movie I’ve seen all year, and I saw Emilia Pérez and Smurfs this year. I can’t stop thinking about it. Now playing to disembodied spirits in empty theaters across America, the dramedy was meant to be a small salve for a culture plagued by soulless franchises and overplundered IP. The timing isn’t totally off. “Movies are back!” is a popular healing mantra, an affirmation that Ciné-Ma isn’t dead yet, because look, there’s a movie out where a married couple argues in a kitchen.

There’s in other words a crowd out there willing to fork over some cash to support films associated with a healthier Hollywood, a Hollywood that used to produce mid-budget films with humbler ambitions, back when movies didn’t need to be blockbusters; they only needed to have heart.

On this front, the medicinal properties of Ella McCay are unfortunately nil. It is, however, fascinating to look at in the way that a recently removed gallstone is also fascinating to look at. There are choices in it that are Madame-Webbian, but it’s a closer cousin to Megalopolis: a curious artifact that might attract morbid curiosity in a “that came out of you?” sort of way.

When I first heard about Ella McCay, I was nonplussed. It felt imposing, like a stranger letting herself into my apartment. “Ella McCay” sounds like a pyramid scheme, like a name written in cursive letters on the side of a car with vitamins in the trunk. I had questions. Who is Ella McCay? Why are Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Ayo Edebiri, and Albert Brooks in it? Why does the star, Emma Mackey, have a name so similar to Ella McCay? Is there a relationship there, or is it a coincidence? She’s a 34-year-old governor of an unnamed state? Okay. Why should I give a fuck?

“Why should I give a fuck?” is a question Ella McCay never answers, as well as a question that intensifies throughout the first thirty minutes of the film, wherein a narrator (played by Julie Kavner, voice actress of Marge Simpson) recounts events from Ella’s youth in the painstaking detail typically reserved for The Christ, or for murderous despots in History Channel documentaries.