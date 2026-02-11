John Paul Brammer

John Paul Brammer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S. Mengelkoch's avatar
S. Mengelkoch
7dEdited

I’ll be 49 next month. My mom died 18 months ago. A few weeks after she passed, something kind of obvious occurred to me. But I mean REALLY occurred to me. A simple truth, which I’d known already, hit me now but thoroughly and indescribably: life is rare. Like incomprehensibly rare. The odds I could be here seeing, breathing, thinking about what you wrote, responding— are odds so incredibly minuscule they aren’t even worth trying to describe. And for some mysterious reason, or for no reason, you, me, and all the other weirdos on Earth received the gift of the single rarest, most precious thing in the universe. It’s a cliche, of course. It sounds trivial, obvious— until the day it doesn’t sound that way anymore. That is the day you stop fighting it. And you see it all differently— simpler, easier, less trouble. You see the gift. You see life is not a chore or a hassle. You see how important it is, and how it’s not important at all. It gets difficult, frustrating, and sad and eventually, you have to give it away. But you got the chance to do it. And knowing that, somehow you feel better. A lot better, I promise.

Reply
Share
Georgia A.'s avatar
Georgia A.
Feb 12

Thank you for writing this and for helping me feel less alone in my feelings about how time passes now (I’m also turning 35 this year)

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JuanPa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture