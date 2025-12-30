Your paid support means the world to me! Thank you.

A series of paintings by unwell homosexual Francis Bacon, an artistic North Star of 2026 for me.

For 365 days, you crawled and dragged and inched your carcass across the sandy wastes of 2025. It will all be worth it, you muttered to your sorry self, when at last I get to read John Paul Brammer’s annual “What’s In and What’s Out” list. Rest now, weary transient. You have arrived.

In last year’s LARP as a trend forecaster, I took some big swings. Some connected. Others did not. For the ones that connected, I have awarded myself a single macaron. One for each correct prediction. For those that did not connect, I have released the appropriate amount of blood from my body in atonement. As it happens, 2026 will be a year of atonement.

IN: ATONEMENT

There is a price.

OUT: PERMISSIVENESS / GETTING AWAY WITH IT / LETTING IT SLIDE

Nice try, buster!

Already, you’re starting to see the sort of year we’ll be dealing with. Let’s continue to carve out the character of the annus. Will it be wicker, or stainless steel? Will it be more interested in the stars, or in the sea? Gold or silver, 2026? Does 2026 prefer a cabin in the woods, or a penthouse? What sort of bric-a-brac appeals to you, 2026? Novelty candles? No. Mirrors in unconventional shapes? No. Ceramics of artistic grotesques? Maybe. Warmer, warmer…

IN: UGLY

We’ve had our Satans mixed up. The clues were there from the jump. The antichrist is charming and seductive. It probably wasn’t a durian that Eve plucked from the Tree of Knowledge. Beauty’s agenda was exposed long ago, but still, we choose it every time over Ugly. Ugly is easy to hate, and “easy” has enjoyed an uninterrupted reign for as long as I’ve been alive. Ugly is difficult. Ugly is challenging. Ugly: not the soft, squishy flesh of the fruit, but the hard, hairy rind to be cracked and discarded in pursuit of pleasure. “Take us directly to the sweet stuff!” So we say. We hire people to deal with Ugly for us, to keep it out of sight. We eliminate it from our daily lives at every opportunity. Where has that project gotten us? Everything looks the same, sounds the same. People are reluctant to experiment, to off-put, to make anyone uncomfortable. More and more, I’m convinced comfort is the devil.

It’s time to give Ugly its due.

OUT: BEAUTY

I’ve lost interest in beauty. What is “beauty?” I don’t mean the sort of beauty in, say, the ars poetica, which is among the most venerated of the ars. I’m bored with people wanting to be pretty, wanting to be hot. It’s not an interesting thing to want. I’m tired of tips and tricks to augment appearances. I’m exhausted with people on tech platforms debating what a hot person is and isn’t. Desperation to be seen a certain way goes beyond physical appearances. It includes the urge to mosaic one’s politics and worldviews and interests under the guiding principle of “how I look.” Boring, boring, boring, and the conspiracy of “beauty” is almost certainly to blame.