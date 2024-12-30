John Paul Brammer

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About

December 2024

What's In and What's Out in 2025
Not a comprehensive list
  
John Paul Brammer
12
On Those AI Sparkles ✨
What they mean, and why they're everywhere
  
John Paul Brammer
8
OPINION: The Coarsening of Society at the North Pole Must Stop
It's time to restore decorum, writes one of Santa's elves in a guest column
  
John Paul Brammer
8
On Loving Yourself
Papi, I'd like to like myself more
  
John Paul Brammer
6
My Heinous Gift Guide for Sworn Enemies
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal
  
John Paul Brammer
10

November 2024

October 2024

© 2025 JuanPa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture