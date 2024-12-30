John Paul Brammer
Shinichi Sawada’s Creatures
On outsider art and launching a new series
Jan 30
•
John Paul Brammer
33
6
On Actually Logging Off
With social media splintering, an opportunity arises
Jan 17
•
John Paul Brammer
43
8
December 2024
What's In and What's Out in 2025
Not a comprehensive list
Dec 30, 2024
•
John Paul Brammer
181
12
On Those AI Sparkles ✨
What they mean, and why they're everywhere
Dec 19, 2024
•
John Paul Brammer
52
8
OPINION: The Coarsening of Society at the North Pole Must Stop
It's time to restore decorum, writes one of Santa's elves in a guest column
Dec 12, 2024
•
John Paul Brammer
74
8
On Loving Yourself
Papi, I'd like to like myself more
Dec 10, 2024
•
John Paul Brammer
50
6
My Heinous Gift Guide for Sworn Enemies
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal
Dec 3, 2024
•
John Paul Brammer
209
10
November 2024
X Out
A salty, cranky case for letting Twitter die
Nov 18, 2024
•
John Paul Brammer
571
35
PopeCrave
A 'Conclave' review
Nov 12, 2024
•
John Paul Brammer
215
16
M
A meditation on elections, time, and people
Nov 7, 2024
•
John Paul Brammer
178
13
October 2024
Is It Divine Retribution?
Or am I just being dramatic, Papi?
Oct 29, 2024
•
John Paul Brammer
24
3
My Twitter Got Hacked
They got me, girls
Oct 28, 2024
•
John Paul Brammer
152
16
